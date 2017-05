Peru embargoes Odebrecht funds

The Peruvian tax agency has seized about $132 million from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to ensure payment of the company's taxes owed to the state.

+ info Spanish version

In a session in Parliament, the head of the National Superintendency of Tax Administration, Victor Shiguiyama, said that $36 million was seized in property, $12 million in cash and another $84 million in other assets whose seizure is still being processed.

Shiguiyama said that Odebrecht owes $102 million in taxes, but that he still has to determine how much it has to pay in additional funds for its participation as a partner in a project called Gasoducto Sur Peruano, whose total tax bill is $237 million.

The head of the Peruvian tax agency also indicated that other Brazilian construction companies involved in corruption cases have tax debts: Camargo Correa ($5.4 million), Andrade Gutierrez ($8.8 million), OAS ($18.3 million) and Queiroz Galvao ($4.2 million.)