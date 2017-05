Odebrecht partners in Peru asked not to bid on projects

Fernando Zavala, head of the cabinet of the government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, urged partners in Peru of the Brazilian company Odebrecht not to participate in the reconstruction project in the north of the country.

Zavala specially asked the partners of the Brazilian company in the works of Interoceánica Sur and line 1 of the Lima Metro to refrain from participating in the aforementioned project.

Zaval said that the companies should be specifically excluded during the period of investigations for the payment of bribes to Peruvian officials.

Peru's daily El Comercio reported that Zavala expressed a desire to "give a clear message to companies that have integrated consortiums [with Odebrecht] into works that are currently being questioned."

"I think that until the issues are clarified, they should not be involved in the reconstruction process," he added.

El Comercio recalled that in the middle of this month, the prosecutor's office denounced the companies Graña y Montero and J. J. Camet for the alleged crime of collusion.

The two companies mentioned were partners of the Brazilian company Odebrecht in the Interoceánica Sur and line 1 projects.

"Rather than banning them, I urge these companies not to participate in the public bids," Zavala said.