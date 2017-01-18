Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

CORRUPTION

Prosecutor asks judiciary to expedite Odebrecht case

AP | LIMA

Prosecutor Amado Enco.
Peru's Anti-Corruption Prosecutor has called for the judiciary to speed up investigations into the corruption and bribery network promoted by Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The company obtained 23 public contracts worth at least $16.94 billion in Peru between 1998 and 2015, of which 16 have been audited over the years.

Authorities are investigating the alleged payment of bribes totaling $29 million in Peru. Odebrecht officials have admitted making those payments.

Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Amado Enco said: "We think that there is a bit of speed in investigations here. We are worried that the time will come and that concrete and objective measures will not be taken in these investigations by the Public Prosecutor's Office."

Enco also recalled that the law empowers prosecutors to carry out seizures, searches and the lifting of banking secrecy.

"They are indispensable acts that should be carried out now, in an urgent way," he told the station Ideeleradio.

The attorney added that the agency "will be at the bottom of the inquiries, demanding that the corresponding authorities, such as the Prosecutor's Office and the judiciary, act quickly to hand out punishments."

The Peruvian government announced that the Brazilian construction company will not be able to participate in future tenders for public works.

Destacados