Perú offers reward for Toledo

Peru offered a reward of about $30,000 Friday to anyone who provides information on the whereabouts of former President Alejandro Toledo, who faces charges of receiving bribes from the construction company Odebrecht.

"There is a reward that will be paid in any country in the world," Interior Minister Carlos Basombrío told reporters, who urged Interpol to act as swiftly as possible on this matter.

Toledo - who ruled Peru between 2001 and 2006 - is accused of receiving $20 million in exchange for contracts favoring Odebrecht to build a highway between Peru and Brazil. The former leader was last seen in France.

"We call on Interpol to act as swiftly as possible in view of the high flight risk posed by Toledo," the Interior Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

Toledo has also been placed on a "most wanted" list by Peru.

Odebrecht has acknowledged to paying $788 million in bribes in a dozen countries, including Peru.