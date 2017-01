Legislative agenda includes election of TE judge

The election of the new magistrate of the Tribunal Electoral (TE) was included on the agenda of the plenary of the National Assembly for Tuesday.

+ info Spanish version

During the opening of the regular session Monday, Assembly President Rubén De León had promised that the election would be included.

In 2016, the lack of consensus between the legislative blocs of the Partido Revolucionario Democrático (PRD) and the Panameñista Party derailed the appointment of a successor to Erasmo Pinilla, whose term expired Dec. 31.

The Panameñistas support Alfredo Junca, a former member of the Assembly who resigned his position as director of plenary affairs of that body and submitted his nomination on Oct. 6, 2016.

For its part, the PRD supports Yara Campo, who was appointed substitute TE magistrate in February 2015.

The CD caucus has not publicly endorsed a candidate.