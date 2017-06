Court to combine Odebrecht petitions

The Supreme Court, at a meeting today, decided to accumulate five habeas corpus petitions filed by the attorneys of those being investigated by the Special Anti-Corruption Office in the Odebrecht case.

"Prior to accumulation of habeas corpus actions, it was decided to accept the withdrawal of one of them and declare the other not viable," said a press release from the Judicial Branch. It did not specify which actions were dismissed.

The plenary session began at 3:30 p.m. and the decision was announced shortly after 6 p.m. The meeting was called after Attorney General Kenia Porcell criticized the court last week for delaying the decisions on the petitions, which was hampering the investigation.