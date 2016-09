Díaz requests affidavit for Martinelli extradition

The plenum of the Supreme Court said Thursday that Harry Díaz, who is acting as the prosecutor in the case against former President Ricardo Martinelli, has asked for the preparation of an affidavit to continue with the process of extradition.

Martinelli fled Panama in January 2015 and is thought to be in the United States. He faces charges related to illegal surveillance that was carried out during his administration.

Pleno de la CSJ se pronuncia sobre solicitud de magistrado fiscal Harry Díaz pic.twitter.com/yzLmn83qiz — Prensa OJ (@PrensaOJ) 15 de septiembre de 2016

As the prosecutor, Díaz must prepare the affidavit as requested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But he needs the court's approval to complete that request.