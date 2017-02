Judicial reforms moved up on agenda

The leadership of the National Assembly, a day after accusations were made that it was delaying the discussion of proposed judicial reforms, moved up discussion of the reforms on its agenda.

+ info Spanish version

The reforms had been 39th on the agenda, but were moved up to the sixth item.

The reforms are considered a key to helping prosecutors investigate the corruption allegations involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

Since last week, the Panameñista party has been urging members of the PRD and CD parties to debate the reforms, which have been pending for more than a year.

"For me, it's suspicious," said Panameñista Deputy José Luis Varela.

In his view, the Assembly should focus on discussing the reforms because of the timeliness of the Odebrecht investigation.

Independent Deputy Ana Matilde Gomez also urged the discussion to take place.

"As there was a quorum to discuss a cultural project, there is a quorum to discuss other issues such as the judicial reforms," she said.