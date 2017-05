Police prevent kidnapping

The National Police reported that it has rescued a person who was kidnapped in Paitillal.

According to preliminary reports, two people were apprehended last night at Plaza Burunga, in Arraiján. They were stopped while traveling at a high speed on the Pan-American Highway.

The victim was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Through his Twitter account, the police announced that the rescued person is in good health.

The suspects were turned over to the Public Prosecutor's Office.

En una rápida acción policial, se captura en #Arraiján, a dos sujetos que tenían retenida a una persona. La persecución inició en #Paitilla. pic.twitter.com/VbP8g08Gws — Policía Nacional (@ProtegeryServir) 21 de mayo de 2017