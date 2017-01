Officer injured in protest

A police officer was injured Monday after getting hit by a rock thrown during a protest by farmers on the Pan-American Highway at Divisa.

Official reports show that four protesters were arrested.

Farmers from several provinces gathered for the protest, and at noon they blocked the highway.

Omar William, of the Coclé Rice Producers Association, said the group is upset that the government has not kept their promises. They said a commission from the government was supposed to meet with them, but it never showed.

Rice farmers have called for a halt to imports.