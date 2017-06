Porcell asks court to accelerate cases

Attorney General Kenia Porcell yesterday called on thecourts to resolve the petitions filed by the defendants in the investigations it has launched into the Odebrecht case.

"It is important that these actions be resolved so that the Public Ministry can continue with its investigations," she said.

She argued that prosecutors are "playing their role against corruption, however, other entities have to play their role...We have to evaluate ourselves as a country in the fight against corruption."

Porcell said that there are at least two constitutional guarantees and six unresolved habeas corpus petitions before the Supreme Court. There are also 27 other pending 27 legal actions before the courts.

"To the extent that the actions that have been brought before the courts and the Judicial Branch are not resolved, the Public Prosecutor's Office can not move forward," she warned.

She added that she does not intend to intervene in matters that fall under the jurisdiction of other bodies.

"I simply ask that each institution that has assumed a challenge of respect for the Constitution and the law assume its role," she said.

There are 36 people facing charges in the case, including 22 Panamanians. The others are from Brazil and the United States. Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in the country in exchange for public contracts.