Porcell to meet with officials in Switzerland and Andorra

Prosecutor Kenia Porcell will hold meetings this week with judicial authorities in Switzerland and Andorra to discuss the Odebrecht case and how offshore companies formed by the firm Mossack Fonseca were allegedly used for irregular practices.

+ info Spanish version

According to a statement from the Attorney General's Office, Porcell will meet in Bern, Switzerland, with the attorney general of that nation, Michael Lauber, while in Andorra she plans to meet with Attorney General Alfons Alberca Sanvicens.

The statement, which does not detail whether Porcell is already in Europe, also says that she will have appointments with authorities of European countries belonging to the Judicial Cooperation Unit of the European Union (Eurojust).

Porcell will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from Italy, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Portugal, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic, Greece, Bulgaria and Germany.

The Public Prosecutor's Office also indicates that these authorities "expressed their desire to cooperate with the competent authorities of Panama in the investigations of cases opened in their respective nations," specifically related to Mossack Fonseca.