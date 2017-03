Investigation of AG approved

Administration Attorney Rigoberto González has been given the green light to investigate Attorney General Kenia Porcell for abuse of authority.

+ info Spanish version

The decision was made yesterday by Supreme Court Justice Angela Russo, who ruled that Gonzalez would not have to be recused from the investigation due to the fact that he used to work for the attorney general.

Russo, who served as a judge of guarantees at the hearing, argued that for the impediment to be viable there must be serious motives, such as enmity, kinship, friendship and other relationships set forth in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Porcell faces a criminal complaint based on statements she made about the Odebrecht investigation.