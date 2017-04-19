Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Porcell: More could be charged in Mossack Fonseca case

Olmedo Rodríguez

Kenia Porcell. LA PRENSA/Ana Rentería

Attorney General Kenia Porcell revealed that "more people will be linked" to the investigationinto the alleged criminal activities of the Panamanian firm Mossack Fonseca (MF) in the Lava Jato operation in Brazil. 

Porcell announced that since yesterday, the prosecutors against organized crime in charge of the case - Romulo Bethancourt and Ricaurter González - are in Curitiba, Brazil, to obtain more information and strengthen the investigation.

In this case, Ramón Fonseca Mora and Jürgen Mossack, founders of the firm, have been detained since February, as well as Edison Teano and María Mercedes Riaño.

They have been charged with money laundering for allegedly using shell companies to move funds from Brazil to Panama. Prosecutors say the funds were fees paid to the firm by the construction company OAS, which used the firm to create companies to facilitate the payment of bribes.

Mossack Fonseca has denied any wrongdoing, and has claimed the firm did not have a formal relationship with its office in Brazil, and that it was a "franchise."

The law firm was the subject of a global investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, which obtained leaked documents of the firm through a German newspaper.

