Chiriquí water treatment plants impacted by rain

Due to damage to its pumping system, the Chiriquí water treatment plant has been out of operations since Sunday.

In addition, heavy rains caused a great amount of sedimentation in the water intake system of the treatment plant in Algarrobos, which is also out of operation.

The regional director of the water authority Idaan, Youbert De Puy, said that teams were sent to do repairs, so the plants are expected to be operational soon.

Planta potabilizadora de Los Algarrobos en David se encuentra fuera de operaciones por altos niveles de turbiedad en la toma de agua cruda. — IDAAN (@IDAANinforma) 8 de mayo de 2017

De Puy explained that strong currents in the David River have complicated the repairs to the Algarrobos plant, which draws its water from that river. Workers will have to wait for the currents to ease before clearing the intake pipes.