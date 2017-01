Copa lauded for performance

Panamanian airline Copa Airlines was recognized as the second airline in the world with the highest punctuality, surpassed only by Hawaiian Airlines.

According to the Official Airline Guide (OAG), which analyzed the registration of 54 million trips, the Panamanian company obtained a punctuality of 88.75 percent, while Hawaiian Airlines surpassed it with a rating of 89.87 percent.

The subsidiary of Copa Holdings, registered on the New York Stock Exchange since 2005, connects Panama to 70 destinations in 31 countries.

According to OAG calculations, after Hawaiian Airlines and Copa Airlines, the other three most punctual airlines during the past year were: KLM (87.89%); Qantas (87.56%) and Japan Airlines (86.74%).

Pedro Heilbron, CEO of Copa Airlines, said that the company always works to meet the levels of punctuality, this being one of its main characteristics within the airline industry.

Until last November, Copa Hodings, had reported a passenger movement of 16 million people, a year-on-year increase of 8.4 percent.