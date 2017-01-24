Report presented on money laundering

Panama presented the document "National risk assessment of Panama for the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism" Tuesday as part of the requirements to exit a sanctions list compiled by the Financial Action Task Force.

The analysis identifies the level of risk for money laundering within different economic activities.

In this way, it will be possible to design public policies and focus resources to mitigate the greatest threats.

The evaluation points out that the main cases of money laundering in Panama has to do with crimes committed abroad by criminal organizations that try to use the financial services platform of the country to introduce the assets into the system.

However, it also identifies the type of crimes committed in Panama.

The financial system, the Colón Free Zone, the real estate sector and legal affairs are among those identified as medium-high risk and high risk.

The Financial Action Task Force is doing a review of Panama in which it will analyze the effectiveness of the system in the prevention of money laundering.

