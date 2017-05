President averages $60,000 a day in descretionary spending

A report by the Presidency of the Republic reveals that, between January and March 2017, the institution disbursed $5.4 million in discretionary funds.

This expense was an average of $60,000 per day in the first 90 days of this year.

According to the cost breakdown disclosed on the presidencia.gob.pa website, of this amount of money, $2 million was allocated to local medical expenses, $100,000 for medical expenses abroad and $978,000 to disaster mitigation.

In addition, $41,000 was spent on funeral expenses, $144,000 for local educational assistance and another $88,000 for cultural, educational and sports activities abroad.

The report says that for conventions, tours and forums abroad it spent $88,000, and for the same line, but within Panama, was $10,000.

Local cultural and sporting activities represented $1.8 million. However, the bulk of this expenditure ($1.5 million) was for the purchase of goods delivered to the Social Cabinet that was held in Las Minas de Herrera on March 21.

Juan Carlos Varela spent $24.5 million in discretionary spending between July 2014 and September 2016.