Delay recorded in Odebrecht case

The Cabinet Council has failed to chose a minister to represent the government in the case against Odebrecht.

A decision was expected yesterday. However, the Legal Department of the Presidency "requested more time to resolve some issues," said Manuel Domínguez, Secretary of State Communication.

"The lawyers asked to continue working on the document. I believe that by next Tuesday it will be ready," he added.

Earlier, Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán had confirmed that the Cabinet would discuss this subject.

President Juan Carlos Varela said on Jan. 23 that the state would file a complaint against the construction company for the payment of bribes. The criminal action will be based on documents released by the US Department of Justice in which the company acknowledged the payment of $59 million in bribes to Panamanian officials.

Administration Attorney Rigoberto González has previously suggested that several ministers could be named as complainants.