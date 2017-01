Chamber president says Odebrecht should release names of bribe recipients

The Brazilian construction company Odebrecht "must reach an agreement" with the judicial system of Panama through which they give the names of the officials who received bribes and provide the evidence for the development of the corresponding investigations.

This is the opinion of Jorge García Icaza, president of the Chamber of Commerce. The Brazilian company resigned from the group yesterday.

Last December, the US Department of Justice reported on an agreement reached between prosecutors in New York and Odebrecht, in which the construction company - the main contractor of the Panamanian government - acknowledged paying $788 million in bribes to officials from several countries. Of that amount, $59 million was paid to Panamanian officials between 2009 and 2014.

"The important thing here is the cooperation of the company in giving the names so that the Attorney General can investigate the case," remarked García Icaza.

While Odebrecht has pledged to reimburse the country for the bribes, the chamber president said the recipients should also be held accountable.

The businessman acknowledged that this is a process that will take time to resolve.

"Let's not pretend that in a week we will have the names and everyone will be charged. That will not happen," he said.

García Icaza referred to the "crusade against corruption" promoted by the chamber, an organization that represents more than 1,900 companies. He explained that part of the work of this crusade is to put pressure on the government to pass laws fighting corruption.