Costa Rica president criticizes response to Venezuela crisis

The president of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solis, today denounced the "inefficiency" of international pressure to help solve the crisis in Venezuela.

"It is not that there is paralysis, what I think prevails is an inefficiency given the nature of the crisis," said the Costa Rican president in a meeting with correspondents at the Casa de América in Madrid.

"I also do not think we can say that we are close to a solution, as dialogue so far has been ineffective," Solis acknowledged, referring to the dialogue between Nicolás Maduro's government and the opposition, currently at a standstill.

Solis acknowledged that "there has been a very limited" management of regional multilateral organizations to find solutions to the crisis in Venezuela, which for a little more than a month has moved to the streets with 36 people dead in protests and riots.

In that sense, he said that in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) there are still "a large number of countries supporting the Maduro government and therefore blocking" initiatives from other countries, such as Costa Rica, that demand respect for human rights in Venezuela.

"There is not strong enough consensus to ensure there is a single action," he said.

He also said that the Organization of American States (OAS) has had a "very limited space" to act on the matter due to divides in the entity.

Venezuela formally began the process to leave the OAS due to its alleged interference in domestic issues.

Solisis on an official visit to Europe, which will also include visits to the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.