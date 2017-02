Varela says he will publish list of campaign donors

After the denunciation made this afternoon by former acting president of the Panameñista Party Ramon Fonseca that the campaign of President Juan Carlos Varela received money from the Brazilian company Odebrecht, the president promised to make the list of donors from 2014 public.

+ info Spanish version

"Today, I formally asked the presiding judge of the Electoral Tribunal, Heriberto Araúz, to provide me with an authenticated copy of the affidavit I submitted to this entity after the campaign ended, which includes all private donations I received as a presidential candidate in the general elections of 2014," the president said at a press conference in the amphitheater of the Palacio de las Garzas, accompanied by Minister of the Presidency Alvaro Alemán.

He said that the names of the donors will be listed on the Panameñista Party web site.

"These donations to my presidential campaign will be public, as I did with my declaration of assets at the beginning of my term," he reiterated.

The president also challenged the other presidential candidates of the 2014 race to follow suit.

He said that the political donations were used for campaign purposes and can not be called bribes.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes totaling $59 million in Panama, but said the bribes were only paid during the previous government of Ricardo Martinelli.