Varela cancels visit to Bocas del Toro

President Juan Carlos Varela cancelled a trip to Bocas del Toro that was scheduled for today with National Police Director Omar Pinzon.

Varela was expected to visit Isla Bastimentos, where the investigation continues to find those responsible for the death of American Catherine Johannet, 23, whose body was found on Feb. 5 on a hiking trail.

A report from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences detailed that the young woman had been strangled. Prosecutors leading the investigation had initially reported that eight people were in custody, but have not released any more details.

Police have assigned some 40 more officers to the area, which is a popular tourist destination.