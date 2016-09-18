Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Barro Blanco Silvia Carrera (SPA) Sistema Penal Acusatorio Juan Carlos Varela Zona Libre de Colón Estados Unidos Saúl Canelo Álvarez Farc ICIJ

Spanish version

INTERNATIONAL

Varela asks UN for help in handling migrant crisis

The country has had to deal with an influx of migrants, primarily from Haiti.

Spanish version

Angel López Guía

Temas:

President Juan Carlos Varela met with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Sunday to request greater support for dealing with immigrants that are arriving in the country, particularly from Haiti.

+ info

The migrants pass through Panama on their way to the United States.

Varela is at the United Nations for the 71st General Assembly.

"Varela stressed the importance of supporting the government of Haiti in its electoral processes, its transition to democracy and the development of its economy, to prevent migratory flows from the island," said the Secretary of State Communication.

Ban Ki-moon acknowledged Panama's attention to the crisis, which has consisted of providing humanitarian aid.

'La migración es el nuevo problema global': vicepresidenta Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado

18 sep 2016 - 17:17h

Durante su visita a Nueva York, la Vicepresidenta y Canciller Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado participó en el panel "La seguridad humana para los refugiados, los migrantes y las comunidades receptoras. Herramientas y enfoques para la acción colectiva",en la ONU.

"La migración es el nuevo problema global. No se resolverá con las acciones de un solo país, sino a través de acciones conjuntas de la comunidad internacional y estamos caminando en esa dirección", explicó la canciller destacando el papel de los migrantes en el crecimiento tanto del país de origen como el receptor.

De acuerdo a información aportada por la cancillería, en este panel participaron Jan Eliasson, Subsecretario General de Naciones Unidas, Madeleine Albright, ex secretaria de Estado de los Estados Unidos, David Miliband,  Presidente y CEO del Comité de Rescate Internacional y miembro del Foro de Ministros Aspen. 

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Congress rejects Barro Blanco agreement

IMA sells 510,000 quintals of rice

Murder suspect presents motion for dismissal

Panama and Qatar discuss possible flights between the two countries

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Segunda derrota en la liga Manchester United pierde ante el Watford y agrava su crisis

El colombiano Camilo Zúñiga (Cen.) celebra con sus compañeros el segundo tanto del Watford. El colombiano Camilo Zúñiga (Cen.) celebra con sus compañeros el segundo tanto del Watford.
El colombiano Camilo Zúñiga (Cen.) celebra con sus compañeros el segundo tanto del Watford. AP/Tim Ireland

AFP | WATFORD, Inglaterra

El Manchester United (6) de José Mourinho sufrió este domingo ante el Watford (9) su tercera derrota consecutiva (3-1), ...

Líder de la liga española Real Madrid gana con James Rodríguez de protagonista

Jamés Rodríguez marcó su tanto en el primer tiempo. Jamés Rodríguez marcó su tanto en el primer tiempo.
Jamés Rodríguez marcó su tanto en el primer tiempo. AFP

AP | BARCELONA, España

El colombiano James Rodríguez regresó a la titularidad cuatro meses después y marcó un golazo que catapultó al Real Madrid a ...

Reunión en Nueva York Presidente Varela pide al secretario general de la ONU más apoyo para Haití para disminuir flujo de migrantes

La reunión entre Varela y Ban Ki-moon se realizó en Nueva York. La reunión entre Varela y Ban Ki-moon se realizó en Nueva York.
La reunión entre Varela y Ban Ki-moon se realizó en Nueva York. Cortesía Presidencia de la República

Angel López Guía

El presidente Juan Carlos Varela se reunió con el secretario general de las Naciones Unidas, Ban Ki-moon y le solicitó mayor ...

Destacados