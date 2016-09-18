Varela asks UN for help in handling migrant crisis

President Juan Carlos Varela met with United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon Sunday to request greater support for dealing with immigrants that are arriving in the country, particularly from Haiti.

+ info Spanish version

The migrants pass through Panama on their way to the United States.

Varela is at the United Nations for the 71st General Assembly.

"Varela stressed the importance of supporting the government of Haiti in its electoral processes, its transition to democracy and the development of its economy, to prevent migratory flows from the island," said the Secretary of State Communication.

Ban Ki-moon acknowledged Panama's attention to the crisis, which has consisted of providing humanitarian aid.