Varela announces new immigration measures

President Juan Carlos Varela today announced a series of immigration measures that will be taken in the coming days.

Among these measures is a plan to reduce the time that tourists from Colombia, Venezuela and Nicaragua are allowed to stay in the country, going from six months to three months.

Varela also said that it will increase the surveillance of foreigners entering the country, who will be investigated for criminal records.

He added that the new measures will be formally released next week by the Ministry of Public Security.

The president also referred to the situation of Cubans who are in the country waiting to reach the United States.

He mentioned that they have three options - return to Cuba, go to an alternate country or voluntarily accept deportation. Many of the Cubans in Panama arrived from Colombia.