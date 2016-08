Varela votes in Panameñista election

President Juan Carlos Varela voted today in the internal elections of the Panameñista party in Pesé, Herrera.

H was accompanied by ministers Mario Etchelecu and Ramón Arosemena, Panama City Mayor José Isabel Blandón and deputies Adolfo Valderrama, Katleen Levy and José Luis Varela. He arrived at the polling station at 9:30 a.m. after a breakfast at Hacienda San Isidro.

The president stepped down as the leader of the party when he took office on July 1, 2014.

He urged members of the party to join him in selecting the leaders for the group.

On the future of the party, Varela said that he is working on implementing government programs that will put it in the best possible position for 2019, when the next national election will be held.