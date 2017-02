Varela speaks with Trump

The presidents of Panama and the United States, Juan Carlos Varela and Donald Trump, spoke by telephone at 3 p.m Sunday to discuss various issues.

The information was confirmed by sources of the Presidency of the Republic.

After the conversation, Varela used his Twitter account to refer to the topic.

"This afternoon I got a call from Donald Trump. We discussed the excellent bilateral relationship in economic, security, regional issues. I agreed to bilateral meetings of senior officials prior to my official visit to Washington, which I will do at his invitation," Varela said. "Trump sent a fraternal greeting to the people of Panama, and recognized the country's progress in various aspects of its development."

In addition to Varela, Trump spoke with Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Anthony Carmona.

This is the second conversation between Varela and Trump. Varela called him on Nov. 21 to congratulate him on being elected.

