Social Security director says agency needs fiscal reform

Social Security Director Estivenson Giron told the Budget Commission of the National Assembly today that "the institution is facing a financial crisis that threatens its existence."

He presented a report to the committee that outlined the problems facing the agency, namely that if something is not done to offset its deficit spending, the agency will run out of reserves.

He said there needs to be a "national dialogue" to find the most effective formula to ensure the agency's financial future.

He said this can only be achieved through a "consensus of all Panamanians."