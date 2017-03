First hanta virus death of the year reported in Los Santos

The hanta virus has claimed its first victim of the year in the province of Los Santos.

Samy González, head of Medical Services at the Gustavo Nelson Collado Hospital of Chitré confirmed that a 27-year-old patient diagnosed with the disease died in Pedasí Sunday.

The patient entered the hospital on March 15, and a test for hanta virus came out positive.

It was the second case reported in the province. The first was a 75-year-old patient from Tonosi who was diagnosed with hanta virus fever.

Hanta virus is a serious acute viral disease, transmitted by long-tailed mice. This disease does not spread from person to person and its symptoms usually appear two weeks after being infected.