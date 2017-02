Preliminary reports indicate American tourist was strangled on Isla Bastimentos

American Catherine Johannet, a 23-year-old tourist whose body was found Sunday on Isla Bastimentos in Bocas del Toro, died of strangulation, according to a preliminary report from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences of the Public Ministry.

+ info Spanish version

However, the agency said further analysis is needed to confirm that finding.

Johannet was staying in a hostel in Isla Colón, and was reported missing when she failed to return from a trip to Isla Bastimentos Thursday.

His body was found Sunday afternoon.

Tuesday, police and personnel of the Public Ministry carried out several raids on Isla Bastimentos looking for evidence.

The victim's relatives have been in the country since Monday.

The government said it regretted the death of Johannet and added "all available resources" were being provided to investigate the incident.