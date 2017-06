Martinelli cases stalled

The majority of the eight cases admitted against former President Ricardo Martinelli are stalled in the Supreme Court, some of them for more than 15 months.

The only case against Martinelli that has arrived at the accusation stage is the one concerning illegal surveillance. In that process, Martinelli was arrested on Monday by US Marshals to begin extradition proceedings to Panama.

In two other cases, the contract for the purchase of dehydrated food in 2010 and the 355 pardons granted by the former president at the end of his term, the prosecutors have requested hearings to charge him, but these have not been held.

In the investigation of dehydrated food, prosecutor Oydén Ortega requested a hearing in May 2016, but it has not been held. Prosecutor Abel Zamorano requested a hearing in the pardons case last month, but it has also not been scheduled.

Those hearings need to be held if the cases are to be added to the extradition request. If they are not added, Martinelli can not be tried on them after he is extradited.