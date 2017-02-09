Prosecutor seeks clarification on probe of AG

In a letter dated Jan. 25, Administration Prosecutor Rigoberto González asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Ayú Prado to appoint a magistrate to act as a judge of guarantees and resolve a request that would prevent him from investigating Attorney General Kenia Porcell.

The request, filed by attorney Alejandro Pérez, seeks to block González from conducting an investigation into Porcell on charges of abuse of authority and crimes against the public administration based on her handling of the Odebrecht case.

In the note that González sent to the Supreme Court chief justice, he noted that Pérez is part of the legal team of former President Ricardo Martinelli and a former employee of the AG's office.

González said there are no grounds for the complaint, which is based on a law that prevents conflicts of interest. But he said the matter must be resolved by the Supreme Court.

According to the law regulating the judiciary, the administration prosecutor is the official tasked with investigating complaints against the Attorney General.