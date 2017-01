Comptroller asked to audit Odebrecht

Administration Prosecutor Rigoberto Gonzalez has again asked Comptroller Federico Humbert to open an investigation into the works executed by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

In a letter dated Dec. 23, González reminded Humbert that on March 17, 2016 he requested, in another letter, to carry out audits of the works carried out by Odebrecht in Panama to determine if there was any economic injury to the state.

An answer was sought from the comptroller, but he did not respond to requests for comment.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes to Panama officials from 2009 to 2014. The identities of the officials who received those bribes has not been disclosed.