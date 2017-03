Kenia Porcell to appear before Supreme Court

Attorney General Kenia Porcell will go to the Supreme Court today for a control hearing as part of a complaint filed by attorney Alejandro Pérez.

+ info Spanish version

Perez filed the complaint on Jan. 23 in which he accused Porcell of abuse of authority following a statement she gave about the Odebrecht case.

Generally the administration prosecutor is in charge of investigating the attorney general. But current prosecutor Roberto González has sought to be recused from the case due to a conflict of interest. Porcell was his former supervisors when he worked in the Attorney General's Office.

The Supreme Court hearing is being held to determine who should investigate the case.