Porcell says 36 people implicated in Odebrecht case

Attorney General Kenia Porcell called today on the judiciary to advance the cases involving the construction company Odebrecht.

The future of the investigations depends on the Judicial Branch's action, which to date involves 36 people: 22 Panamanians, 13 Brazilians and 1 American.

"It is important that these actions be resolved so that the Public Prosecutor's Office can continue with its investigations," Porcell said at a press conference Wednesday along with Rolando Rodríguez and David Díaz, secretary and deputy secretary, respectively, of the Attorney General's Office.

Porcell said there are two constitutional guarantees and six habeas corpus petitions that are unresolved.

"The actions that have been brought before the courts have not been resolved," she said. "I simply ask that every institution follows the law and assumes its role."

Likewise, she demanded that banking entities attend "as soon as possible" the requests for information that are part of the investigation.

"Those who committed a crime of corruption or money laundering knows what they did," she warned.

So far, $56 million has been apprehended: $22 million in accounts in Switzerland, $12.8 million in Andorra and $13.9 million in local banks, as well as $8 million in property that includes a helicopter and an apartment in Madrid. The last two are assets seized from brothers Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, the two children of former president Ricardo Martinelli.

Porcell reported that the investigations cover Odebrecht contracts awarded in the last three presidential administrations. Some of the works have already been audited by the Comptroller General.

The investigations are expected to be assisted by statements that are expected to be provided tomorrow by Brazilian prosecutors.