Porcell, Bethancourt meet with US officials

Attorney General Kenia Porcell and Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt met Thursday with US Deputy Attorney General Kenneth White.

That is the same official who visited Panama in June to speak with Porcell about the case involving Nidal Waked, who was included on the Clinton list for money laundering and bank fraud.

According to a release of the Public Ministry, the officials "addressed themes related to collaboration between Panama and the United States, as well as strategies for the fight against organized crime."

This meeting was held in the Department of Justice in Washington D.C.

Also present were Ambassador of Panama to the United States Emanuel González Revilla and Public Ministry officials David Diaz Martin and Daniel Arroyo.