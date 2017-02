Judicial reforms to be debated Monday

The National Assembly continued the discussion Thursday of judicial reforms aimed at reducing overcrowding and other measures.

The session began at 12:09 p.m. First, the deputies approved, on third debate, the bill that modifies the universal scholarship program, and then focused on debating the reforms.

During the session, Administration Prosecutor Rolando Rodríguez defended the project, which was approved in the first debate by the Government Commission.

"[This bill] simplifies procedures and contributes to finding the truth," explained Rodríguez.

In the debate, independent Deputy Ana Matilde Gómez also urged her colleagues to approve the bill, noting that similar laws are being applied in various countries in the region.

The session on Thursday closed at 2:50 p.m. And the discussion of the project - which dates from September 2015 - will be resumed Monday.

During the month of January, the deputies twice abandoned the second debate on the reforms citing lack of consensus.

This week, Annette Planells of the Independent Movement (Movin) indicated that the reforms are necessary and would bring progress in cases that stagnant.