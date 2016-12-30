Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Estivenson Girón ima (instituto de mercadeo agropecuario) Odebrecht CSS Parque Omar Rusia Empresa Nacional de Autopistas Año nuevo

Spanish version

CORRUPTION

Panama seeks aid in Odebrecht case

Spanish version

Redacción de La Prensa

Temas:

The Attorney General's Office reported that it will request legal assistance from the United States to investigate the bribes paid by the Brazilian company Odebrecht to Panamanian officials between 2010-2014.

+ info

The request was made at the end of the day of meetings held in Washington between a delegation from Panama and officials of the United States Department of Justice and prosecutors from New York.

The Panamanian delegation, which returned to the country Friday, was led by deputy secretary general of the Public Ministry, David Díaz.

Odebrecht admitted paying $788 million to officials from a dozen countries in exchange for public contracts. Of that amount, $59 million was paid in Panama.

The meetings provided information "of high complexity," officials said.

"Both groups maintained a significant exchange of information extracted from investigations concerning alleged bribery and use of financial institutions in Panama which will contribute to the improved conduct of investigations conducted by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Public Prosecutor's Office for The Odebrecht case," said the Attorney General's Office in a press release.

"Similarly, the required information on the Fifa case was advanced, with full cooperation from US officials," the statement added.

This week, a delegation from the Public Prosecutor's Office also went to Ecuador, to learn about Odebrecht's bribes. This group was led by Javier Caraballo, second prosecutor against Organized Crime.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Families of victims call for recapture of Ventura

First lady asked to reconsider Parque Omar plans

Ulloa asks that 2017 be a year of reconciliation

One victim identified from Villalobos mass grave

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

CRIMEN Embajador de Grecia en Brasil fue asesinado con complicidad de su mujer

Así quedó el vehículo del embajador de Grecia en Brasil, Kyriakos Amiridis. Así quedó el vehículo del embajador de Grecia en Brasil, Kyriakos Amiridis.
Así quedó el vehículo del embajador de Grecia en Brasil, Kyriakos Amiridis. AFP/Fabio Teixeira

AFP | SAO PAULO, Brasil

El embajador de Grecia en Brasil, Kyriakos Amiridis, fue asesinado el lunes en un suburbio de Rio de Janeiro en un "crimen ...

JUSTICIA Familiares de jóvenes asesinados en La Chorrera efectúan cadena humana; piden recapturar a Gilberto Ventura

Manifestación en La Chorrera. Manifestación en La Chorrera.
Manifestación en La Chorrera. LA PRENSA/Jazmín Saldaña

Olmedo Rodríguez

Familiares y amigos de los cinco jóvenes chino-panameños asesinados entre 2010 y 2011 efectuaron la tarde de este 30 de ...

Corrupción Procuraduría solicitará asistencias judiciales a Estados Unidos para investigar las coimas de Odebrecht

David Díaz (Izq.) y Javier Caraballo, en el aeropuerto de Tocumen el pasado 27 de diciembre, al partir a Estados Unidos y Ecuador, respectivamente. David Díaz (Izq.) y Javier Caraballo, en el aeropuerto de Tocumen el pasado 27 de diciembre, al partir a Estados Unidos y Ecuador, respectivamente.
David Díaz (Izq.) y Javier Caraballo, en el aeropuerto de Tocumen el pasado 27 de diciembre, al partir a Estados Unidos y Ecuador, respectivamente. CORTESÍA

Redacción de La Prensa

La Procuraduría General de la Nación (PGN) informó que solicitará asistencias judiciales a Estados Unidos, para investigar las ...

Destacados