Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

Temas de hoy: Derechos Humanos Odebrecht Kenia Porcell José Domingo Arias Migración OEA Venezuela FMI (Fondo Monetario Internacional) SPIA

Spanish version

AGRICULTURAL

Farmers demand controls on milk products

Spanish version

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

Temas:

Farmers say milk only comes from one place. Farmers say milk only comes from one place.
Farmers say milk only comes from one place. Especial para La Prensa/Vielka Corro Ríos

Milk producers in the central provinces have complained about the unfair competition generated by a number of products that enter the country disguised as milk but are not. 

+ info

Deris Deago, president of the Central Provinces Milk Producers Association (Aplepc), explained that coconut, almond and soy drinks are being marketed as milk, when they are clearly not

Deago's statements came as part of the inauguration of the National Congress of Milk Producers of Central Provinces being held in Chitré. 

Deago assured that all these products will detract from the market because consumers think that they are really buying milk. 

The president of Aplepc asked the government to prevent these drinks from continuing to be marketed as milk.

The milk producer also referred to the grim picture facing producers of grade C milk, when some companies are leaving production. 

Minister of Agricultural Development Eduardo Enrique Carles said that the institution has worked with Aupsa and closed the doors of some brands that were entering the country, although he acknowledged that Panama is not self-sufficient in milk.

Carles emphasized that Panama is sovereign and can have the controls through the Aupsa and the Ministry of Commerce and Industries so that these products do not enter Panama disguised as milk. 

"We are going to do what we have to do, and it has done with onions, rice and an endless number of other products to protect the national production," insisted Carles.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Social Security. Social Security.

Social Security to change insciption process for foreigners

Ángel Rondón Ángel Rondón

Odebrecht investigation expands

Kenia Porcell Kenia Porcell

Porcell asks court to accelerate cases

The Colon Free Zone has seen a rebound in business. The Colon Free Zone has seen a rebound in business.

Panama grows by 6.2 percent during 2017

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Directorio de Comercios

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Destacados

Lo más Visto Nuevo Comentado

Lo último en La Prensa

Mundo Jefe del Parlamento venezolano pide más presión contra Maduro

Julio Borges (Izq.) durante su reunión con la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados español, Ana Pastor. Julio Borges (Izq.) durante su reunión con la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados español, Ana Pastor.
Julio Borges (Izq.) durante su reunión con la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados español, Ana Pastor. Tomado @JulioBorges

AFP |

El presidente del Parlamento de Venezuela, el opositor Julio Borges, afirmó este jueves 1 de junio que solo las protestas de ...

NO HUBO HERIDOS Mezcla de cemento cae sobre vehículo en el área de Paitilla

Imagen que muestra el vehículo afectado por la caída de cemento en la calles Heliodoro Patiño, en Paitilla. Imagen que muestra el vehículo afectado por la caída de cemento en la calles Heliodoro Patiño, en Paitilla.
Imagen que muestra el vehículo afectado por la caída de cemento en la calles Heliodoro Patiño, en Paitilla. Tomado @soypaitilla

Manuel Vega Loo

Pasadas las 9:45 a.m. de este jueves una mezcla de cemento que se utilizaba en la construcción del edificio Sea Point, en la ...

Videos del día Hallan pez sin cara y otras criaturas en expedición en Australia

Hallan pez sin cara y otras criaturas en expedición en Australia Hallan pez sin cara y otras criaturas en expedición en Australia Vídeo
Hallan pez sin cara y otras criaturas en expedición en Australia AFP

AFP |

Un pez sin cara y otras criaturas, muchas de ellas nuevas especies, fueron extraídas de las aguas profundas de las costas de ...