Farmers demand controls on milk products

Milk producers in the central provinces have complained about the unfair competition generated by a number of products that enter the country disguised as milk but are not.

Deris Deago, president of the Central Provinces Milk Producers Association (Aplepc), explained that coconut, almond and soy drinks are being marketed as milk, when they are clearly not.

Deago's statements came as part of the inauguration of the National Congress of Milk Producers of Central Provinces being held in Chitré.

Deago assured that all these products will detract from the market because consumers think that they are really buying milk.

The president of Aplepc asked the government to prevent these drinks from continuing to be marketed as milk.

The milk producer also referred to the grim picture facing producers of grade C milk, when some companies are leaving production.

Minister of Agricultural Development Eduardo Enrique Carles said that the institution has worked with Aupsa and closed the doors of some brands that were entering the country, although he acknowledged that Panama is not self-sufficient in milk.

Carles emphasized that Panama is sovereign and can have the controls through the Aupsa and the Ministry of Commerce and Industries so that these products do not enter Panama disguised as milk.

"We are going to do what we have to do, and it has done with onions, rice and an endless number of other products to protect the national production," insisted Carles.