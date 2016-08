Coco del Mar residents oppose construction

Members of the Association of Neighbors of Coco del Mar and Viña del Mar protested this morning to express their anger over zoning changes in the area.

They are also concerned about the lack of regulation of multiple projects under construction in the area.

From 7 a.m., protesters gathered outside the San Francisco Church de la Caleta, on Calle José Martín de Pérez, with banners saying "We are fighting for our right to a dignified life" and "No more construction," among others.

In the same place, a group of construction workers held a counter-protest.

The protest ended peacefully and without incident.