Kelly Slater takes part in protest

Surfer Kelly Slater, an 11-time world champion, has joined the protest against a wharf that is supposed to be built on the reef at Paunch Beach in the province of Bocas Del Toro, reports a digital magazine.

Paunch is, thanks to its waves, one of the most attractive beaches for surfers.

A note from Stab Magazine - a digital magazine specializing in high-performance surfing - reported that Red Frog Bungalows, a resort in Bocas del Toro, organized a protest on Thursday coinciding with International Day of the Oceans, "to generate awareness before developers begin to cause irreparable damage." "

Stab Magazine contacted Slater, a counselor for the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, an environmental organization that advocates conservation of wildlife and marine ecosystems.

Slater commented that a developer "is trying to build a complex with a huge dock right at the main break point in Paunch and it does not make sense. The waves would destroy any dock within a few months and would be in the current wave line."

"The surfers would be trapped on the pier after a wave," Slater explained.