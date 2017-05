Protest held in Arraijan

A group of people came to protest Tuesday against the eviction of squatters being carried out in Cerro Galera, Arraiján.

The protests took place in Arraiján at the entrance of Nuevo Chorrillo. Police were dispatched to the area to keep the protesters from blocking the highway.

Users in social networks also reported demonstrations, for this same reason, in El Cruce de Las Mañanitas.

"Stop the evictions" and "Enough of the repression" were some of the slogans of the demonstrators who blocked traffic with logs and stones, which caused delays in traffic.

Some 208 families in Vista Mar have been subject to a "humanitarian eviction" since last Thursday.

The action resulted in the death of a person Saturday, identified as Demetria Montenegro.At the moment the operation is suspended.