BALANCE

Protests in Venezuela leave 21 dead

One person died Sunday.

Spanish version

AFP | CARACAS, Venezuela

Protests in Venezuela have often been violent over the past month.
AFP

The death of a 47-year-old woman Sunday raised the death toll from protests in the country over the past month to 21 amid a political tension that seems far from over.

Almelina Carrillo was going to participate in a demonstration in support of President Nicolás Maduro Wednesday - the day the opposition also marched - when a bottle of frozen water launched from a building fell on her head.

After several days in intensive care, she died Sunday.

"Unfortunately Almelina Carrillo Virguez has died, another victim of the terrorist right, which is full of hatred," wrote Interior Minister Néstor Reverol on his Twitter account. "We won't rest until we find out who was responsible for this crime."

On April 19, which commemorates the first Venezuelan independence day, three other people died in opposition demonstrations: a 17-year-old boy in Caracas; A 23-year-old woman in San Cristóbal, a border town with Colombia, and a soldier on the outskirts of the capital. 

The government and the opposition accused each other of causing the violence, which has also left hundreds of people injured. 

The protests, convened almost daily since April 1, were related to a Supreme Court decision, since revoked, that stripped the opposition-controlled Legislature of its powers. 

Most of the demonstrations degenerated into riots and clashes with the security forces, who dispersed them with tear gas and rubber bullets. 

This Sunday, an improvised protest was dispersed in San Cristóbal after the classic of the Venezuelan soccer between Deportivo Táchira and Caracas FC. 

Only the "march of silence" was held without incident, which reached the headquarters of the Episcopal Conference in West Caracas. 

The opposition has said it will use the momentum to continue on the streets demanding elections and respect for the autonomy of Parliament, in addition to the release of political prisoners. 

A blockade of the main roads of the country, including the main motorway of the capital, was called for Monday. 

The wife of the opposition prisoner Leopoldo López started a vigil in front of the prison where he is being held, in order to pressure the authorities to allow him to see her after being kept in isolation for a month. 

Maduro said Sunday that he wants "elections now," but not presidential elections, which are slated for next year.

"I am ready for what the electorate says," insisted Maduro, who won in 2013 by a narrow margin. 

BALANCE Protestas en Venezuela suman 21 muertos: mujer oficialista, última víctima

Almelina Carrillo volvía de participar en una manifestación en apoyo al presidente Nicolás Maduro.
AFP

AFP | CARACAS, Venezuela

La muerte de una mujer de 47 años elevó este domingo a 21 el número de fallecidos por la ola de violentas manifestaciones que ...

CORRUPCIÓN República Dominicana investigará sobrevaluaciones de Odebrecht

El caso Lava Jato, que implica a la empresa Odebrecht, es uno de los mayores casos de corrupción en la historia de Brasil y varios países.
El caso Lava Jato, que implica a la empresa Odebrecht, es uno de los mayores casos de corrupción en la historia de Brasil y varios países.

AP | SANTO DOMINGO, República Dominicana

La Procuraduría General dominicana anunció el domingo que abrirá una nueva investigación para determinar si además de sobornos ...

POSICIÓN Jefe de ONU promete hacer frente a ataques a Israel en el organismo

Antonio Guterres.
AP

AFP |

El secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, intentó el domingo tranquilizar a los líderes de la comunidad judía ...