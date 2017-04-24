Protests in Venezuela leave 21 dead

The death of a 47-year-old woman Sunday raised the death toll from protests in the country over the past month to 21 amid a political tension that seems far from over.

Almelina Carrillo was going to participate in a demonstration in support of President Nicolás Maduro Wednesday - the day the opposition also marched - when a bottle of frozen water launched from a building fell on her head.

After several days in intensive care, she died Sunday.

"Unfortunately Almelina Carrillo Virguez has died, another victim of the terrorist right, which is full of hatred," wrote Interior Minister Néstor Reverol on his Twitter account. "We won't rest until we find out who was responsible for this crime."

On April 19, which commemorates the first Venezuelan independence day, three other people died in opposition demonstrations: a 17-year-old boy in Caracas; A 23-year-old woman in San Cristóbal, a border town with Colombia, and a soldier on the outskirts of the capital.

The government and the opposition accused each other of causing the violence, which has also left hundreds of people injured.

The protests, convened almost daily since April 1, were related to a Supreme Court decision, since revoked, that stripped the opposition-controlled Legislature of its powers.

Most of the demonstrations degenerated into riots and clashes with the security forces, who dispersed them with tear gas and rubber bullets.

This Sunday, an improvised protest was dispersed in San Cristóbal after the classic of the Venezuelan soccer between Deportivo Táchira and Caracas FC.

Only the "march of silence" was held without incident, which reached the headquarters of the Episcopal Conference in West Caracas.

The opposition has said it will use the momentum to continue on the streets demanding elections and respect for the autonomy of Parliament, in addition to the release of political prisoners.

A blockade of the main roads of the country, including the main motorway of the capital, was called for Monday.

The wife of the opposition prisoner Leopoldo López started a vigil in front of the prison where he is being held, in order to pressure the authorities to allow him to see her after being kept in isolation for a month.

Maduro said Sunday that he wants "elections now," but not presidential elections, which are slated for next year.

"I am ready for what the electorate says," insisted Maduro, who won in 2013 by a narrow margin.