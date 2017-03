HPC projects halted

A lack of liquidity of the consortium HPC Contratas-P&V has caused a chain of defaults in the delivery of state projects.

+ info Spanish version

The consortium was awarded contracts for the construction of several agricultural markets as part of the national cold chain project. It also received contracts to build health centers in Chepo and Colon.

This is in addition to the failed attempt to build a convention center in Amador, a project that is under investigation.

The consortium, made up of the companies Hispano Panameña de Construcciones, S.A. (HPC), Contratas Iglesias, Constructora P & V and Soluciones Arquitectónica Ingeniería y Construcciones (Sicsa), halted the work on the agricultural markets, arguing that it is facing liquidity problems due to the lack of payments by the state.

But records show that the company used payments for that project to cancel other debts. The state has paid $9.9 million for the agricultural projects.