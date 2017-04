Official confirms that Odebrecht donated to CD

A publicist of the presidential campaign of Jose Domingo Arias, the presidential candidate for the CD party in 2014, has confessed that Odebrecht contributed to the party.

Mónica Moura confessed before Brazilian Judge Sergio Moro that Odebrecht paid money for electoral campaigns in 2014 in several countries, including Panama.

Moura and her husband, João Santana, directed the Arias campaign. Arias did not respond to requests for comment.

"In all the electoral campaigns we did outside Brazil, Panama, Venezuela and Angola, Odebrecht contributed to them," said the publicist, a fact that was corroborated by other witnesses.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in a dozen countries in exchange for public contracts. It has been the focus of the Lava Jato investigation.