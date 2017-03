Rafael Guardia Jaén looks to make deal

The former director of the National Assistance Program (PAN), Rafael Guardia Jaén, who has been detained at El Renacer Prison since November 2014 on corruption charges, is apparently seeking a plea agreement.

His defense lawyer Victor Orobio has submitted a letter of intent to Attorney General Kenia Porcell in which he would accept a reduced sentence in the case in exchange for information.

Guardia Jaén was recently released from prison based on decisions by the Fifth and Fifteenth criminal courts, but he has been prohibited from leaving the country. Those decisions, which are being appealed by prosecutors, are due to his poor health.

The PAN program has been the subject of a number of allegations related to corruption during the administration of former President Ricardo Martinelli, who appointed Guradia Jaén.