De Saint Malo meets again with prosecutors

Raúl de Saint Malo García, brother of Vice President Isabel de Saint Malo de Alvarado, continued his interview today with the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office as part of the investigation that is being carried out into the payment of bribes by Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

+ info Spanish version

It is not known when De Saint Malo will return to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. His lawyer, Nedelka Diaz, only said that it will continue at some point.

De Saint Malo arrived at 7:15 a.m. He had previously been interviewed on Monday.

He is being questioned about a check he signed on behalf of the company Petro Trading Services Corp. for a helicopter that has been linked to Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, the son of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

De Saint Malo did not make statements to the media upon his arrival at the prosecutor's office Thursday morning.

The Attorney General's Office issued a statement that said De Saint Malo appeared voluntarily.