Josué Giroldi reacts to death of Noriega

After the death of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega, there is still the anxiety "that the truth was not told" of everything that happened while he was in control of the government.

This was stated by Josué Giroldi, son of the late Captain Moisés Giroldi, who led a coup attempt against Noriega on Oct. 3, 1989. The plan did not work. Giroldi and 10 other officers were executed in the Albrook Massacre.

"There is still a lot of the story to tell...I think this would strengthen and it would be convenient for everyone...to tell the story, no matter how difficult it is to listen to it," said Giroldi.

Josué Giroldi exhorted others close to Noriega to come forward because "there are many people who know what happened and have remained silent." Giroldi said that he forgave Noriega, and let him know that at a hearing in January.

"I was really surprised because I understood that he was not going to attend", and there he told him that "I forgive him with all my heart, my family and I," he recalled. "The truth was I told him in the hope that he understood, so that he also had the courage to speak...and he did not respond as I expected."

Carlos Abadía, who was part of the Civilian Crusade - the social movement opposed to the military dictatorship - said that Noriega takes to the grave "many of the things that Panamanians wanted to know." Among these, "where is the head of Hugo Spadafora" or what happened in the barracks on October 3, 1989, during the coup led by Moses Giroldi. "But the most important thing is that [Noriega] never asked for forgiveness," he said.

Abaadia called on those close to Noriega to ask for forgiveness or admit their mistakes.

"They have to apologize and not remain hidden," he said.

Meanwhile, Manuel Cambra, who was also part of the Civilian Crusade, said that the death leaves a huge gap in the Panamanian justice system.

"There are mysteries that have not yet been revealed," he said. "Where is Héctor Gallego? Where is the head of Hugo Spadafora? Where are the others who disappeared."

However, he made it clear that Noriega was not alone in charge of all this. He counted on those who backed him, whether civilians or members of the military.

"There is a pending issue here of justice, of people who have been harmed," he added.

Alida Spadafora, sister of Hugo Spadafora, whose decapitated body was found on Sept. 13, 1985 in the border area with Costa Rica, also spoke on the subject, saying Noriega will have to answer to "divine justice."