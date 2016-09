Search resumes for missing youth

Rescuers resumed their search early this morning for a five-year-old child who went missing yesterday in Fatima, San Miguelito.

He went missing the afternoon when he slipped into a storm drain while walking with a sibling during a thunderstorm. The other child, who also fell, was able to climb out of the water.

Close to 150 rescuers are searching the Fátima Brook and the areas of Rio Abajo, Santa Elena and Puente del Rey. A command post has been set up at the Marcos Gelabert police substation in San Miguelito.

Also this morning a search began for a missing person in Chiriquí who disappeared in Bajo Pipón, Puerto Pedregal, provincia de Chiriquí. Authorities also said four fishermen had to be rescued yesterday when their boat was shipwrecked in the storm, and a 74-year-old man went missing in the Gulf of Montijo, Surco.

Heavy rains were reported across the country yesterday, and 30 houses in El Nance, Juan Díaz were damaged by flooding and a another home was damaged in a landslide in Los Andes No. 2.