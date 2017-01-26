Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

CORRUPTION

Apede calls for anti-corruption campaign

Andrea Gallo

Juan Gabriel González, president of Apede, speaks at a corruption event today. Juan Gabriel González, president of Apede, speaks at a corruption event today.
Juan Gabriel González, president of Apede, speaks at a corruption event today. LA PRENSA/Ricardo Iturriaga

Representatives of business guilds and members of organized civil society participated today in a "Stop Corruption" talk organized by the Panamanian Association of Company Executives (Apede).

"We reject corruption in any form," said Apede President Juan Gabriel González, who opened the forum Thursday afternoon.

"Let's analyze the society we are forging and the nation we will leave to our children and grandchildren. It is time to strengthen the foundations of society from the family to our institutions, if we have strong institutions with capable people who are committed to Panama there will be no corruption," he added.

The forum was attended by Chamber of Commerce President Jorge García Icaza, lawyer Ricardo Lombana and Rubén Castillo, president of the Foundation for Economic and Social Development of Panama (Fudespa).

At least 60 people attended the talks, which were prompted by the revelations by the construction company Odebrecht that it paid $59 million in bribes to public officials between 2009 and 2014.

At the end of the event, Apede issued a statement urging the Public Prosecutor's Office and the Judicial Branch to play their part.

"Our country requires solid, transparent, efficient and expeditious institutions conducting the investigations, especially when there is a confession of the commission of criminal acts," it said.

Destacados